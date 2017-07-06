Back to Main page
Russia’s international reserves up $3.4 bln over week

Business & Economy
July 06, 20:41 UTC+3
Read also

Bank of Russia set to beef up international reserves

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves rose by $3.4 bln over the week from June 23 to 30 and totaled $412.2 bln, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government.

They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

