Russia's norther region allocates $78,000 for renovation, service of transit roads

KRASNOYARSK, July 5. /TASS/. Authorities of the Taimyr district in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the biggest municipality in Russia, will allocate within the current year (2017) for renovation and service of transit roads 4.6 million rubles ($78,200), the local administration told TASS on Wednesday.

"This year, for service and renovation of the roads in Taimyr we shall allocate 4.6 million rubles," the administration said. "During the summer 1.2 thousand square kilometers of the road will be renovated."

In 2016, the authorities allocated for the similar purpose 6.2 million rubles ($105,400), where a similar area of the roads was renovated. "The expense cut is due to the terms of auctions," the administration added.

Taimyr's transit roads are: the Severny (Northern) bypass of Dudinka (2.6 km long) and the road between Dudinka and Pshenichny Ruchei (five kilometers long).