Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's norther region allocates $78,000 for renovation, service of transit roads

Business & Economy
July 05, 18:41 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

During the summer 1.2 thousand square kilometers of the road will be renovated, according to the authorities

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, July 5. /TASS/. Authorities of the Taimyr district in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the biggest municipality in Russia, will allocate within the current year (2017) for renovation and service of transit roads 4.6 million rubles ($78,200), the local administration told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Reconstruction of Arctic airport may start in 2018 only — authorities

"This year, for service and renovation of the roads in Taimyr we shall allocate 4.6 million rubles," the administration said. "During the summer 1.2 thousand square kilometers of the road will be renovated."

In 2016, the authorities allocated for the similar purpose 6.2 million rubles ($105,400), where a similar area of the roads was renovated. "The expense cut is due to the terms of auctions," the administration added.

Taimyr's transit roads are: the Severny (Northern) bypass of Dudinka (2.6 km long) and the road between Dudinka and Pshenichny Ruchei (five kilometers long).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italian artist sheds 2 kg in one day producing Putin’s portrait
2
Russian-made S-300 air defense missile systems assume combat duty in Iran
3
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
4
Russia’s T-90 tanks to be assembled under license in Egypt
5
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear
6
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in Syria
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама