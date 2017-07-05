Russian company starts producing tanks with nanotubes for safe carriage of oil products

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 5. /TASS/. Russian companies initiated production of antistatic tanks with nanotubes for safe transportation of fire hazardous substances, including oil products, OCSiAl company said on Wednesday.

The company based in Siberia is the sole producer of single-walled carbon nanotubes across the globe.

"In 2017, two leading Russian companies in the plastic processing sphere - Anion and PolyTeam - initiated at once production of colored antistatic tanks with polyethylene properties, adding 0.01% of nanotubes. Produced results open opportunities of using plastic containers for a wide range of companies working with flammable liquids, for example, oil refining, agricultural and pharmaceutical companies. Successful tests were held with partners from China and India," OCSiAl said.

Steel containers are currently used for storage and transportation of highly inflammable liquids such as gasoline, kerosene and acetone, according to standards. "Plastic items are lighter, cheaper, not exposed to corrosion and quick deformation, and are resistant to corrosive environments. The service life of a steel tank is 5 years at most, while polyethylene containers will serve up to 50%, reducing transportation costs by 14%," the company said. Nanotubes make possible to avoid the hazard of sparking in such tanks.