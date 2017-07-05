Back to Main page
Russian state nuclear corporation announces tender to build new units of NPP in Hungary

Business & Economy
July 05, 2:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The results of the first round will be announced before August 25

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. ASE Group, an engineering company and member of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, has launched tenders related to the construction of new units at Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Russia considers Hungarian Paks-2 NPP project strategic — FM

In late June, ASE Group has announced a tender of almost 60 billion rubles ($1 billion) to build main and auxiliary equipment for turbine halls of the planned fifth and sixth units of the NPP.

Applications will be accepted until August 7. The results of the first round will be announced before August 25.

The construction is expected to be launched in 2018. The two new units are scheduled to go on stream in 2025-2026.

Russia and Hungary agreed to build two reactors at Paks in January 2014. Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in the two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used through 2025.

The Paks nuclear plant was built in the late 1980s and now accounts for about 40% of Hungary’s electricity consumption.

