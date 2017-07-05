Russian state nuclear corporation announces tender to build new units of NPP in Hungary

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UNWorld July 05, 2:25
Russia expects up to one million tourists for 2018 FIFA World CupSport July 04, 20:50
Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod attractive for Britain ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup — diplomatSport July 04, 20:20
Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zonesMilitary & Defense July 04, 19:23
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planetsScience & Space July 04, 18:47
Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 18:17
Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shellsMilitary & Defense July 04, 18:09
Putin points out tourist exchanges between Russia and China grew by one-thirdBusiness & Economy July 04, 17:22
Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 17:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. ASE Group, an engineering company and member of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, has launched tenders related to the construction of new units at Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
In late June, ASE Group has announced a tender of almost 60 billion rubles ($1 billion) to build main and auxiliary equipment for turbine halls of the planned fifth and sixth units of the NPP.
Applications will be accepted until August 7. The results of the first round will be announced before August 25.
The construction is expected to be launched in 2018. The two new units are scheduled to go on stream in 2025-2026.
Russia and Hungary agreed to build two reactors at Paks in January 2014. Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in the two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used through 2025.
The Paks nuclear plant was built in the late 1980s and now accounts for about 40% of Hungary’s electricity consumption.