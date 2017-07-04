Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat says Nord Stream 2 to be implemented despite EC games

Business & Economy
July 04, 2:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the beginning of June, the EC requested mandates from the EU member-states for talks with Russia regarding Nord Stream 2

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be implemented in spite of attempts on the part of the European Commission (EC) to extend the effects of the EU’s Third Energy Package to the underwater part of the pipeline, the Russian Ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday in an interview with Rossiya’24 news channel.

At the beginning of June, the EC requested mandates from the EU member-states for talks with Russia regarding Nord Stream 2. It plans to discuss with Moscow a special legislative package for the future operations of the pipeline

Although the EC believes the Nord Stream 2 project has discrepancies with the Third Energy Package, it still finds construction of the pipeline possible. The disputes revolve around the fact the EU internal market regulations and provisions of the Third Energy Package will not apply to Nord Stream 2, as the pipeline will stretch across seafloor.

"I think the prospects for this are zero and the EC officials realize it perfectly well," Chizhov said.

He underlined the absence of a subject for any intergovernmental agreement, since the Nord Stream 2 project is not a state one.

"Nord Stream 2 is not an invention of the Russian side, or even Gazprom’s invention," Chizhov said. "It’s an initiative of Gazprom’s partners and I think that it will translate into reality in spite of all the games around it."

Construction of the 1,220 kilometer-long pipeline is to begin in 2018 and to be completed at the end of 2019. It will cross the floor of the Baltic Sea from the Russian shores through to Germany.

Each of the two gas pipe threats will have a throughput capacity for 27.5 billion cubic meters of gas a year.

The new pipeline will mostly have the same route as the first Nord Stream pipeline commissioned in 2011 and will reinforce it.

Nord Stream 2 will provide a direct connection between the Russian deposits of natural gas and its European consumers bypassing East-European and some Central European transit countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
2
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
3
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew
4
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's West
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
7
Scientists call Arctic 'blank space' on world archaeology map
TOP STORIES
Реклама