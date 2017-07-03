Putin and EC president to discuss energy projects at G20 meeting

Diplomat says US and EU may discuss anti-Russian sanctions at G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 21:30
MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President European of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker will discuss Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream at the meeting in Hamburg, as well as the prospects for the rapprochement between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), according to aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov.
According to him, the meeting between Putin and Juncker is planned on the sidelines of the G20 summit on July 7. The parties will give special attention to the normalization of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the Russian Federation and the EU. "In the energy sector, it is planned to discuss the Nord Stream 2 project and gas supplies to Europe through the Turkish Stream, as well as prospects for resuming the Russia-EU energy dialogue," Ushakov said, adding "it is also planned to exchange views on the prospects for European and Eurasian integration."
As for the international agenda, Putin and Juncker are going to discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as migration issues related to the uncontrolled migrant flow from the Middle East and North Africa into the EU, Ushakov said.