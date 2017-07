Tesla sees 25% sales increase in Russia over first five months of 2017

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Sales of Tesla electric cars in Russia surged 25% in January - May 2017 to 15 vehicles, Autostat analytical agency said on Monday in its research.

According to Autostat, Russians purchased 11 Tesla Model X crossovers and 4 Tesla Model S sedans from January to May 2017 2017. Moscow and Moscow Region accounted in total for 75% of total sales, Autostat says.

Tesla sales contracted by 33% year-on-year to 39 electric cars in 2016, Autostat reported. 83 electric cars of various brands were sold in Russia in 2016, with Tesla having 47% share in sales.