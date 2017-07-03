Russia’s deputy PM does not expect inflation to exceed 4% in coming years

Capital outflow from Russia noted by analysts is situational process — KremlinBusiness & Economy July 03, 13:35
Putin plans series of meetings during G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 13:33
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the risePress Review July 03, 13:00
Russian deputy PM commends organization of 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport July 03, 12:33
Belarus boosting defense potential amid Europe’s militarizationWorld July 03, 12:10
Poll shows most Swedes oppose NATO membershipWorld July 03, 11:50
Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potentialWorld July 03, 11:41
Russian deputy PM says Confederations Cup proves successfulSport July 03, 11:24
Kazakh leader hopes Russia, US find joint solution to combat terrorism at G20 summitWorld July 03, 9:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ROME, July 3. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is not going to exceed 4% in coming years, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Monday.
"Russia has been a country with high inflation over the past twenty years. This year the level of 4% has been reached for the first time. This is still relatively high according to European standards, but the lowest level in our history. Hopefully, inflation (in Russia) will be consistently below 4%. This allows to lower interest rates gradually in order to avoid widening the inflationary spiral all over again, but makes it possible to attract credit resources and investment," he said.
Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said earlier that inflation might reach 3.8% by the end of this year. The Central Bank’s key target within its inflation targeting policy is to achieve 4% by the end of 2017. The regulator considers this target achievable as specified in the base case macroeconomic scenario of its monetary policy.