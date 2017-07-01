Back to Main page
More than 300 flights delayed, 35 flights cancelled at Moscow airports

July 01, 2:34 UTC+3

Forecasts said weather would remain highly unfavorable over the weekend

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. More than 300 flights have been delayed and another 35 flights have been cancelled at Moscow airports, the online arrivals and departures board of covering Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports said.

As of 01:20 Moscow Standard Time (22:20 UTC on Friday), 53 flights were delayed at Domodevo while the arrival of another four flights was impending.

Delays at Sheremetyevo, Moscow’s main international gateway, affected 284 flights while 35 flights were cancelled.

Vnukovo, the third-largest airport reported eleven delays.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Service for Civil Aviation (Rosaviatsiya) reported the delay of more than 130 flights because of complicated weather situation.

The Moscow City and Moscow region branch of the Ministry for Emergency Situations said in an earlier warning several regions of Russia around Moscow would evidence an almost torrential rain, hail and gale-like wind blowing at 19 to 24 meters per second.

Forecasts said weather would remain highly unfavorable over the weekend.

