Moldovan president promises to create conditions for cooperation with Russian businesses

CHISINAU, June 30. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has promised to create all necessary conditions for cooperation with Russian businesses.

On Friday, Dodon spoke at an open meeting of the presidential economic council that was attended by Russian businessmen. Among Russian participants were Russian president’s envoy for businessmen’s rights and board chairman of the Russian Union of Winegrowers and Winemakers Boris Titov, President of the Business Russia organization and chairman of the board of directors of the R-Pharm pharmaceutical company Alexei Reznik, President of the Abrau Durso winery Pavel Titov, and President of Industrial Investors Group Sergei Generalov.

"We have free economic zones and industrial parks where joint production lines can be set up. But if new ones are needed, we will do that and involve the government in this process, if necessary. I have spoken about that with Prime Minister Pavel Filip," Dodon said.

He called on Russian businessmen to invest in Moldova, to set up joint ventures and consider the republic as a place where new production lines can be organized so that their products could be exported to the countries of the East and the West, taking advantage of the free trade zone.

"We will create all necessary conditions for such businesses that guarantee new jobs. And when new jobs are at question, politics pale into insignificance," the Moldovan leader stressed.

According to the Moldovan president, Russian businessmen will be able to visit Moldova’s biggest companies to discuss possible joint projects.

On their part, the Russian businessmen expressed interest in buying Moldovan farming products.