Gazprom plans to involve no more than three partners in Baltic LNG project

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to involve no more than three partners in the Baltic LNG project, Deputy Chairman of the company’s board concern Alexander Medvedev told reporters.
"No more than four together with us," he said, responding to a question about the number of possible participants in the construction of a plant for the production of liquefied natural gas.
The Baltic LNG project involves the construction of a LNG plant with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per year in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region.