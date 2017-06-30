Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First offshore branch of Turkish Stream will reach Turkey coast in 2018

Business & Economy
June 30, 18:27 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The first offshore branch of the Turkish Stream pipeline will reach the coast of Turkey in 2018, head of Gazprom Alexei Miller told a press conference.

"Construction of the first sea line will be carried out in 2018. The marine pipe will reach the Turkish shore. The second pipe will reach the shore in 2019," Miller said.

Read also

Key facts about Turkish Stream project

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Turkish Stream
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018
2
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks
3
Russian shipbuilder emphasizes Navy upgrading warships, not engaging in new arms race
4
Kremlin comments on Kissinger's role in arranging Putin-Trump meeting
5
Lavrov assures Hamburg meeting between Putin, Trump will clarify Russian-US ties
6
Radiation levels spike amid wildfire in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone
7
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction
TOP STORIES
Реклама