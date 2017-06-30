First offshore branch of Turkish Stream will reach Turkey coast in 2018

Russia’s retaliation against Western sanctionsBusiness & Economy June 30, 19:47
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 18:42
Russian engineers strengthen rebar beams using moss-based carbon nanotubesScience & Space June 30, 18:21
Russia develops space monitoring system to identify asteroids undetectable from EarthScience & Space June 30, 18:11
This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subwaySociety & Culture June 30, 18:01
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its pathSociety & Culture June 30, 17:21
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’Society & Culture June 30, 16:59
Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassadorMilitary & Defense June 30, 16:24
Lavrov informs Council of Europe chief that Moscow will discontinue 'paying its dues'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 15:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The first offshore branch of the Turkish Stream pipeline will reach the coast of Turkey in 2018, head of Gazprom Alexei Miller told a press conference.
"Construction of the first sea line will be carried out in 2018. The marine pipe will reach the Turkish shore. The second pipe will reach the shore in 2019," Miller said.