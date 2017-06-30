Russia to organize special company to manage Northern Sea Route

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, June 30. /TASS/.Russia’s Minister for Development of the Far East Alexander Galushka said the Northern Sea Route would be managed by a separate organization.

"The measures to develop the Northern Sea Route are parts of the Russian state programs, and a special organization will manage it," he said at a meeting between Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev and China’s Deputy Prime Minister Wang Yang on Friday.

However, the official did not specify any further details of the future organization.

During the negotiations, the minister said, for development of cooperation with Chinese companies, a key task now is to have more vessels working along the Northern Sea Route. This way, Chinese shipping companies would be able to see practically opportunities of the Northern Sea Route and to offer suggestions and requirements regarding the route’s infrastructures and services.

"Right now, we have an optimal plan for the Arctic container logistics, which includes two hub ports - in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and in Murmansk," the statement reads. "This route is unique as shipping companies from North-Eastern Asia save up to nine days for transportation of cargo to North Europe, while the cost is comparable with expenses in using the Suez or Panama Canals."

The Northern Sea Route is the main sea route in the Russian Arctic. The Russian Ministry of Transport forecasts cargo turnover along the Northern Sea Route by 2020 will grow tenfold to 65 million tons per year. The route crosses seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, and Chukotka) and partially the Pacific Ocean (the Bering Sea). The Northern Sea Route from the Kara Gate to the Providence Bay is about 5,600 km long. The distance between Saint Petersburg to Vladivostok along the Northern Sea Route is more than 14,000 km, while the distance vessels cover by the Suez Canal is more than 23,000 km. The navigation lasts for 2-4 months, but icebreakers extend this term.