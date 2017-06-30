Russian premier to meet with China’s Xi on July 4

This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subwaySociety & Culture June 30, 18:01
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its pathSociety & Culture June 30, 17:21
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’Society & Culture June 30, 16:59
Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassadorMilitary & Defense June 30, 16:24
Lavrov informs Council of Europe chief that Moscow will discontinue 'paying its dues'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 15:50
Russian university creates irradiation source for neutrino and dark matter detectorsScience & Space June 30, 15:29
Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 15:09
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018Business & Economy June 30, 15:04
Moscow vows to defend Russians detained in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 14:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with China’s President Xi Jinping on July 4 to discuss bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors, the press service of the Russian government said on Friday.
"Dmitry Medvedev will meet with Xi Jinping on July 4 in Moscow. The sides are expected to discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of trade, investment, energy, industry, transport infrastructure, agriculture," the press service said.
The Chinese leader will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3-4. The Kremlin press service said earlier that the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire spectrum of issues of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China, as well as current international and regional problems. Apart from that, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents.