Russian premier to meet with China’s Xi on July 4

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with China’s President Xi Jinping on July 4 to discuss bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors, the press service of the Russian government said on Friday.

"Dmitry Medvedev will meet with Xi Jinping on July 4 in Moscow. The sides are expected to discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of trade, investment, energy, industry, transport infrastructure, agriculture," the press service said.

The Chinese leader will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3-4. The Kremlin press service said earlier that the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire spectrum of issues of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China, as well as current international and regional problems. Apart from that, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents.