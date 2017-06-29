Sanctions will still influence Russian economy in coming years, PM Medvedev says

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian government proceeds from the premise that the country's economy will be influenced by anti-Russian sanctions in the coming years, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

"We assume that the Russian economy will continue to experience the impact of a number of negative factors in the coming years, one of these factors, I have just specified, is the extension of anti-Russian sanctions, as well as restricted access to capital markets and technology markets for our companies," Medvedev said.

According to him, the baseline scenario of the country’s social and economic development, adopted by the Cabinet "is based on realistic assessments regarding the pace of development of the world economy, demographic situation and the general situation on commodity markets." Medvedev explained that it implies the expected gradual slowdown in world economic growth, as well as an analysis of the state of prices on hydrocarbon market and about the demographic processes in the country, in particular the worsening of the population age structure.