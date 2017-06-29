Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sanctions will still influence Russian economy in coming years, PM Medvedev says

Business & Economy
June 29, 19:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian government proceeds from the premise that the country's economy will be influenced by anti-Russian sanctions in the coming years, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Read also

Decision on extending EU sanctions against Russia comes into force

"We assume that the Russian economy will continue to experience the impact of a number of negative factors in the coming years, one of these factors, I have just specified, is the extension of anti-Russian sanctions, as well as restricted access to capital markets and technology markets for our companies," Medvedev said.

According to him, the baseline scenario of the country’s social and economic development, adopted by the Cabinet "is based on realistic assessments regarding the pace of development of the world economy, demographic situation and the general situation on commodity markets." Medvedev explained that it implies the expected gradual slowdown in world economic growth, as well as an analysis of the state of prices on hydrocarbon market and about the demographic processes in the country, in particular the worsening of the population age structure.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails growing ties between Russia and Germany
2
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
3
Eurovision organizers fine Ukraine for failing to adequately fulfil obligations
4
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
5
Russia’s future orbital station to have no service life limit
6
President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
7
Decision on extending EU sanctions against Russia comes into force
TOP STORIES
Реклама