Russia-Vietnam fund plans to invest $500 mln into non-resource projects

Relatives of defendants in Nemtsov murder case to appeal to ECHRSociety & Culture June 29, 17:46
Russian shipyard may equip exported warships with latest air defense missile/gun systemMilitary & Defense June 29, 17:24
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concertsSociety & Culture June 29, 16:30
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold WarSociety & Culture June 29, 16:29
Paris sees new opportunities for dialogue on Syria with MoscowWorld June 29, 16:27
All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guiltyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 16:12
Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger ThursdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 15:51
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threatMilitary & Defense June 29, 15:19
Jury to deliberate on verdict in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture June 29, 15:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russia-Vietnam investment fund plans to invest $500 mln into non-resource projects, in pharmaceuticals and agriculture in the first instance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a press conference after talks with the President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang.
"Over 20 major joint investment programs (between Russia and Vietnam) were agreed in the amount of about $10 bln," the Russian President said. "I would like to note also that the Russia-Vietnam investment fund plans to bring up to $500 mln into promising non-resource projects, in pharmaceuticals and agriculture in the first instance," Putin said.
Russia and Vietnam stand for the quickest adoption of a code of conduct in the South China Sea, according to a joint statement made by Vladimir Putin and Tran Dai Quang.
"Russia and Vietnam stand for the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and the quickest adoption of a Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea," the document reads.
Both sides also noted that the border, territorial and other disputes in the Asia-Pacific Region "should be resolved by the involved parties peacefully, without the use of force or the threat of the use of force, pursuant to international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, for the purpose of ensuring peace, stability and security in the region," according to the document.