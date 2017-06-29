Back to Main page
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measures

Business & Economy
June 29, 13:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Currently, Aeroflot is the only air carrier performing flights to the United States that flies directly from Russia to the US

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The US Transportation Security Administration has notified Russia’s top airline Aeroflot on additional air-safety measures, a source in the company’s press service told TASS, adding that the actions concern all foreign carriers flying to the United States.

"The Transportation Security Administration of the United States has notified Aeroflot on imposing additional measures of aviation security," the source said. "A preparation period has been provided to airlines for introducing additional security measures," he said without specifying the measures.

"As of now the notification is being analyzed for making further related arrangements," the source added.

Currently, Aeroflot is the only air carrier performing flights to the United States that flies directly from Russia to the US.

Earlier the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a set of security measures for all commercial flights to the United States, including enhanced screening of passengers and electronic devices as well as heightened security standards for aircraft and airports. The measures concern 280 airports in 105 countries.

The list includes "enhancing overall passenger screening," "conducting heightened screening of personal electronic devices," "increasing security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas," and "deploying advanced technology, expanding canine screening, and establishing additional preclearance locations," DHS said.

