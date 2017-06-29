Back to Main page
Russian think tank suggests easing visa requirements for investors

Business & Economy
June 29, 10:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia should significantly ease visa requirements for highly-educated staff, business representatives and investors, the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) said in its report released on Thursday.

‘Green’ investor benefits: What privileges should be given to eco-friendly Arctic projects

Moscow needs a complex migration policy aimed at solving the problem of lack of labor force, mitigating the consequences of decline in population, ensuring the economic growth and decreasing the risks of inter-ethnic conflicts in the country, said the report titled "Foreign Policy and Security. Theses on Foreign Policy and Russia’s Positioning in the World (2017-2024)."

"Migration policy should be carried out with the focus on integrating migrants into Russia’s society. Limiting migration policy to police and control functions will decrease Russia’s competitiveness in attracting labor force," the report said.

Urgent measures on significantly easing visa requirements for highly-educated staff, business representatives and investors are needed "given the tasks of technological modernization and development of economy," the think-tank noted.

TOP STORIES
