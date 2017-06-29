Banks continue to report receiving malicious software WannaCry and Petya

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian banks continue to report receiving malicious software such as WannaCry and Petya to the Central Bank, according to the regulator's website.

"According to the Central Bank, single malware infection cases have been reported as a result of the attacks. The consequences of these incidents were eliminated as soon as possible, however, other cased are still being reported," the Central Bank said.

On June 27, Group-IB, the company which deals with prevention and investigation of cybercrime, said that Rosneft, Bashneft, Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International (producer of Alpen Gold chocolate) are among the companies that were attacked by the Petya virus.

The Petya virus blocks computers and requires a ransom of $300 in bitcoins.

The experts of Group-IB also found that recently this virus was used by the Cobalt group to hide the traces of a targeted attack on financial institutions.

The press service of the Mars company in Russia told TASS that only their brand of animal feed - Royal Canin - experienced problems due to the cyberattack, and not the whole company.

A representative of Royal Canin confirmed the information.

"We do have difficulties with our IT systems right now, our specialists are working, so far there has been no additional information about the causes," the representative said.

Last time a major attack on the computer systems of Russian companies and state institutions was registered on May 12. The attack was part of a large-scale operation of unknown hackers who, using the WannaCry virus, attacked computers with the Windows operating system in 74 countries. Throughout the world, 45,000 cyberattacks with the use of a cryptographic virus were committed, and the largest number of attempts at infection was recorded in Russia. The attackers wanted to get $600 in Bitcoin crypto currency from each victim for decoding of the computer data.