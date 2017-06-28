Russian telecom watchdog to include Telegram in register

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Telegram messenger has provided all the necessary data to be included in the register of information distributors, press service of Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor told TASS, citing the words of the department’s Head Alexander Zharov.

"At this stage, Telegram messenger has provided all the data required by law to be included in the register of. In the near future, the messenger will be included in this register," Zharov said.