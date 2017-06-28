Back to Main page
Russian telecom watchdog to include Telegram in register

Business & Economy
June 28, 18:51 UTC+3

Telegram has provided all the necessary data, according to the watchdog

Read also
Pavel Durov

Telegram founder agrees to register service in Russia

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Telegram messenger has provided all the necessary data to be included in the register of information distributors, press service of Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor told TASS, citing the words of the department’s Head Alexander Zharov.

"At this stage, Telegram messenger has provided all the data required by law to be included in the register of. In the near future, the messenger will be included in this register," Zharov said.

Read also

Telegram founder warns weaker encryption in messenger apps may disrupt national security

Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdog

Telegram founder rejects watchdog’s demands as contrary to Russia's Constitution

Watchdog claims Telegram provides means of communication to terrorists

Russia’s telecom watchdog may block Telegram messenger in Russia

