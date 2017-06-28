Microsoft antivirus software able to protect equipment against Petya ransomware — company

Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attackWorld June 28, 9:24
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Microsoft antivirus software is capable of detecting Petya encrypting ransomware and protect equipment against it, Microsoft press secretary in Russia Kristina Davydova told TASS on Wednesday.
"Microsoft antivirus software finds this ransomware and protects against it," Davydova said.
The company identified several various methods of virus spread during the initial analysis, the press secretary said. One of vulnerabilities used by malware was closed by a security update issued earlier for all platforms from Windows XP to Windows 10, she said.
"We continue our investigation and our support teams worldwide are ready to promptly respond to affected users," Davydova added.
On June 27 Petya encrypting ransomware blocking data access and demanding money for unlocking attacked computers of dozens of companies in Russia and Ukraine and then spread worldwide.