Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Economy Ministry to start free trade zone with India and Egypt

Business & Economy
June 28, 10:44 UTC+3 DALIAN
Share
1 pages in this article

DALIAN, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development plans to start free trade zone (FTZ) negotiations with India and Egypt and make a temporary pilot agreement with Iran, Deputy Minister Alexei Gruzdev told reporters on Wednesday.

"Regarding India and Egypt, I think we will start talks this year, probably closer to the year-end. Negotiations with Israel have already started. Therefore, our agenda is fairly packed for near time," the official said.

Read also

Eurasian Economic Union, India to start negotiations on free trade zone

Negotiations can normally last two-three years, Gruzdev said. "We are certainly not in the mood to protract this process but at the same time we cannot forecast how much time will it take," he added.

Negotiations are also underway now between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran on a pilot preferential agreement. "Indeed these are not classic talks on the free trade zone because Iran is not a member of the World Trade Organization. Development of a preferential agreement leading to establishment of the free trade zone was the case in point from the very start," Gruzdev said.

The countries are currently negotiating the list of goods items to have special trade conditions. "There is unity from standpoint of the Union [EAEU - TASS]; no final list because the list is the subject matter of talks," the official said.

The list will contain 200-300 positions addressing interests of Iran and the EAEU at the initial phase. Iran is mainly interested in agriculture and certain positions in mechanical engineering, Gruzdev said. "The interest of the Union is certainly much broader, considering the differentiation of our economy; therefore talks continue," he said.

The pilot agreement with Iran may be signed already this year, Gruzdev added. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Trade & Cooperation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack
2
Russian diplomat hopes CNN’s staged clip of ash-covered Aleppo boy will be discredited
3
Microsoft antivirus software able to protect equipment against Petya ransomware — company
4
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
5
Diplomat vows CNN will not get off the hook with ash-covered toddler clip
6
National Guard to complete assigned missions both in Russia and abroad
7
Russian government may establish $1.7 bln digital economy fund
TOP STORIES
Реклама