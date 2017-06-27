Russia, Belarus to sign agreements worth $ 400 mln at regional forum

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Early assessments indicate Russia and Belarus will sign agreements worth $ 400 million at the forum of regions that will take place in Moscow on June 29-30, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Tuesday at a gala reception in Moscow on the occasion Belarus Independence Day.

The function was held at the Belarusian embassy in Moscow.

"The fourth forum of Russian and Belarusian regions will take place in Moscow in a few days’ time, on June 29 and June 30 and it will focus on innovations, science, and information technologies," Karasin said. "The organizers say our two countries hope to sign agreements totaling more than $ 400 million.

"We can say already now projects worth $ 180 million have been signed," he said.

"Russia and Belarus have developed an economic potential for successful development of both countries and the rise of their authority in the international arena," Karasin said. "I’m convinced achievement of these goals depends in many ways on the continuity of the course at friendly ties based on age-old historic and cultural heritage of our two countries."

Igor Petrishchenko, the Belarusian ambassador to Russia said that a "truly allied relationship has been forced over the 25 years since the two countries established diplomatic."

"Russian and Belarussian citizen feel quite at home in either country, as they have practically equal rights there," he said. "The degree of integration of our economies is one of the highest in the world. We have a common defense space and common approaches to the problems of regional and global security."

Petrishchenko said Belarus speaks for a responsible approach to military and political security in the region of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, for a balanced dialogue with NATO, and a fruitful development of the EU’s Eastern Partnership program "that wouldn’t tarnish our closest allies.".