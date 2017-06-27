Back to Main page
Kremlin does not monitor Russian companies foreign business operations

Business & Economy
June 27, 13:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It was reported earlier that Euro Polis had obtained a permit on cleaning up and guarding oil and gas fields captured by anti-governmental forces from the Syrian government

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information about business plans of Russia’s Euro Polis in Syria.

"We have no information regarding the issue, and we don’t monitor any business operations of our companies, legal entities abroad," he said Tuesday.

Earlier the Fontanka newspaper wrote that Euro Polis had obtained a permit on cleaning up and guarding oil and gas fields captured by anti-governmental forces from the Syrian government.

The company has signed a memorandum with the government of Syria, stipulating that it will receive one fourth of proceeds from sales of oil and gas produced on those fields, the publication said.

Syrian conflict
Dmitry Peskov
