Kremlin does not monitor Russian companies foreign business operations

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information about business plans of Russia’s Euro Polis in Syria.
"We have no information regarding the issue, and we don’t monitor any business operations of our companies, legal entities abroad," he said Tuesday.
Earlier the Fontanka newspaper wrote that Euro Polis had obtained a permit on cleaning up and guarding oil and gas fields captured by anti-governmental forces from the Syrian government.
The company has signed a memorandum with the government of Syria, stipulating that it will receive one fourth of proceeds from sales of oil and gas produced on those fields, the publication said.