Rosneft expects faster growth of global demand for petrochemical products - CEO

Sistema reports arrest of its stakes in MTS, Medsi, BES as part of dispute with RosneftBusiness & Economy June 26, 20:58
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missileMilitary & Defense June 26, 19:20
Rosneft and RBC reach friendly settlement on defamation lawsuitBusiness & Economy June 26, 18:50
Number of centers issuing FAN IDs to be increased ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup FinalSport June 26, 18:33
News about anti-doping probe against Russian football team players is fake — executiveSport June 26, 18:25
Putin refers to State Duma Council of Europe convention against financing terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 18:15
Russia to lay down 2 diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet in JulyMilitary & Defense June 26, 18:07
Russia’s Khramtsov wins first gold at 2017 World Taekwondo ChampionshipsSport June 26, 18:03
Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020Military & Defense June 26, 17:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Rosneft expects that global demand for petrochemical products will grow faster than the consumption, therefore petrochemicals have a special role to the developed strategy of Rosneft-2022, according to the company’s CEO Igor Sechin article published in Izvestia.
"The new strategy of the company should help making our asset portfolio sustainable in any scenario with oil prices and under any tax regulation. Petrochemicals have a special role. We expect that global demand for petrochemical products will grow faster than GDP growth and consumption of oil products. This would create additional prospects for this area of ··our business," Sechin said.
Russia’s oil major Rosneft plans to reach production costs at the level of Saudi Aramco in the long term.
"We expect that implementation of the Rosneft 2022 strategy will increase capitalization by 25-30%, and. And, as I have already mentioned, 500 mln tonnes of additional production over 20 years against our current plans. However, the most important thing is a significant increase in efficiency. We set the company's goal to achieve long-term production cost at the level of Saudi Aramco," Sechin said.