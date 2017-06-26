Sistema reports arrest of its stakes in MTS, Medsi, BES as part of dispute with Rosneft

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Sistema Holding has received a notification from the Federal Bailiff Service about the arrest of its 31.76% stake in MTS operator, 100% in Medsi company and 90.47% in BES, the investment company said in a statement.

"The arrest was imposed on the basis of the judicial act of the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Bashkortostan to secure claim within the lawsuit of Rosneft, Bashneft and the Republic of Bashkortostan filed against Sistema and Sistema-Invest in May 2017. The corporation will appeal both the court's ruling and the bailiff's decision," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, Sistema’s official representative Sergey Kopytov called these measures "another attempt to put unprecedented pressure on the company."