Rosneft and RBC media holding settle on defamation lawsuit

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian top oil producer Rosneft and media holding RBC have signed an amicable agreement on the company's defmation lawsuit, a representative of Rosneft said on Monday at a meeting in the Arbitration Court of the Moscow District, where the cassation appeal of Rosneft against the decision of the first instance court on the suit was considered.
"Honourable court, I want to give you an approved settlement agreement," said the lawyer.
At the same time, the judges drew the attention of the parties that Rosneft, according to clause 5 of the settlement agreement, refuses claims to the defendant, which is impossible at the cassation instance. In this regard, this clause will be excluded by the parties from the document, so that the court can approve the settlement agreement.