Russia to wean off Ukrainian gas turbine engines by mid-2018

Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdogRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 14:27
Diplomat notes possible exodus of Russia’s envoy to US not spur-of-the-moment moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 14:15
Russia to feature advanced torpedo at St. Petersburg naval showMilitary & Defense June 26, 14:07
Russian PM expects stronger negative effect of anti-Russia sanctions on country’s economyBusiness & Economy June 26, 13:53
Kremlin spokesman says Putin and Trump will meet in HamburgRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 13:39
Russia to wean off Ukrainian gas turbine engines by mid-2018Business & Economy June 26, 13:17
Astana meeting on Syria to focus on de-escalation zones — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 13:07
Northern Fleet divers resume surveying of WWII Arctic convoy transporterBusiness & Economy June 26, 13:00
Press review: Doubts over Putin-Trump talks and cornerstones for 2018 elections in RussiaPress Review June 26, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia will overcome its dependency on Ukrainian production of gas turbine engines for its surface ships, President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexey Rakhmanov said today.
"We will have no production dependency for propulsion systems by the middle of the next year," Rakhmanov said.
As he put it, at recent sessions instructions were handed down to design marine diesel engines, which will enable Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation to independently produce the whole series of both gas turbine and diesel propulsions for sea vessels.
Earlier, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia might fully replace the components that had been delivered from Ukraine, by 2018-2019. In 2014, Ukrainian-Russian military cooperation was suspended. Given that some components for military equipment had been produced in Ukraine since the Soviet era, once ties were cut between both countries this jeopardized the implementation of some Russian defense industrial programs. In particular, the construction of some warships for the Russian Navy was deferred as a result of the failure to supply Ukrainian gas turbine engines.