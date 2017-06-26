Russia begins winter cargo deliveries to Arctic

VLADIVOSTOK, June 26. /TASS/. The Far Eastern Shipping Company (FESCO) began serving transportation of cargo for winter to Russia’s Arctic; this year the company uses three times more vessels, FESCO’s press service said on Monday.

During this season, seven vessels will deliver cargos to Pevek and the Arctic ports, and the Vasiliy Golovnin (general cargo ship) will be working along the Northern Sea Route, the press service added.

"Seven own vessels of the ice class, including a wood, container and multipurpose cargo vessels, will deliver the goods to Chukotka’s Pevek and to the Arctic ports; the cargo will be unloaded and taken ashore by self-propelled barges and tractors; the diesel-electric Vasiliy Golovnin will be serving deliveries along the Northern Sea Route," the company said. "In the Arctic deliveries last year participated the Admiral Makarov icebreaker, cargo vessels FESCO Pevek and FESCO Primorye."

FESCO’s all vessels, serving the summer navigation along the Northern Sea Route, take special training programs, which cover all risks related to working in the north. The transport group participates in the summer deliveries of cargo for winter periods in the Arctic every year and delivers food, fuel, coal, non-food products, construction materials, and equipment.

In 2016, during the summer navigation in the Arctic’s eastern part, FESCO’s fleet provided work of 31 vessels, which delivered to Chukotka’s ports and to ports of the Northern Sea Route 78,000 tonnes of cargo and exported from their 67,000 tonnes.