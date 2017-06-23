Arctic’s regional product grows by third within three years

MURMANSK, June 23. /TASS/. The Murmansk region’s Gross Regional Product (GRP) grew by more than 30% over the past three years, the region’s Minister of Economic Development elena Tikhonova said on Friday.

"The Gross Regional Product per capita is above the plan," she said at the government’s meeting. "Over three years, it grew by more than 30% - in 2016, it was 527,800 rubles ($8,800), while the plan was 493,000 rubles ($8,217)."

The growth came mostly from the fish complex, social sphere and from construction. She named reconstruction of the regional philharmonic society’s building, treatment facilities and the reserve boiler at the regional tuberculosis clinic, construction of kindergartens in Gadzhievo and Murmansk, a swimming pool in Kandalaksha, four apartment blocks for resettlement from the outdated houses, four road infrastructure facilities, including the Salla road section to border with Finland, and others.

The regional Ministry of Economic Development reported, in 2013 the GRP was 395,200 rubles ($6,600), in 2014 - 427,100 ($7,118), and in 2015 - 510,800 ($8,513).