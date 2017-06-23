Back to Main page
One of Russia's biggest oil companies mulling cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Business & Economy
June 23, 15:25 UTC+3 ALTEMYEVSK
ALTEMYEVSK, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s oil company Tatneft is open for cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Chief Executive Officer Nail Maganov said Friday, adding that the company has had consultations with Saudi experts.

Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal

"There has been no meeting for sure, but we are always ready for cooperation. We met the country’s experts last year when they came here to assess our professionalism, which they duly appreciated. Now we are expecting an invitation from them," he said, when asked whether he had a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of Saudi Aramco, Khalid A. Al-Falih, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and whether any consultations on cooperation are underway.

Saudi Minister said at the forum that the country is ready to invest in Russia’s energy sector, and met representatives of almost all biggest oil producers of the Russian Federation. He also said in an interview with TASS that Saudi Arabia would particularly consider the issue of participating in the Arctic LNG projects.

The state-owned Saudi Aramco is also interested in cooperation with Russian firms in the area of oilfield services.

