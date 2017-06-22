Presidential aide Belousov reelected chairman of Rosneft’s board

MOSCOW, June 22. / TASS /. Russian President’s aide Andrei Belousov has been reelected as chairman of the board of directors of top oil producer Rosneft, the company’s press service reported.

"Following the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 22, 2017, Andrei Belousov was elected its chairman," according to the statement.

Rosneft is Russia’s largest oil company. The total volume of oil and condensate production in 2016 increased by 3.6% to 210 million tonnes, gas production grew by 7.3%, to 67.1 billion cubic meters.

State-owned Rosneftegaz company is the key shareholder of Rosneft (50% plus one share), while British BP is the second largest shareholder is (19.75% stake). A consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority holds a 19.5% stake.