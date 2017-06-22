Presidential aide Belousov reelected chairman of Rosneft’s board

Putin praises Moscow International Film FestivalSociety & Culture June 22, 21:49
Russian football team getting ready for game with MexicoSport June 22, 21:38
EU agrees to extend sanctions against RussiaWorld June 22, 21:25
Lavrov tells Tillerson attempts to exert pressure on Russia through sanctions pointlessRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 22, 20:14
Russian war memorial in Poland reopens after renovationWorld June 22, 19:41
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveriesMilitary & Defense June 22, 19:28
Czech president supports idea of referendum on country’s withdrawal from EUWorld June 22, 18:57
Russian fans show fascinating hospitality at 2017 Confederations Cup — renowned pianistSport June 22, 18:32
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in picturesSociety & Culture June 22, 18:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 22. / TASS /. Russian President’s aide Andrei Belousov has been reelected as chairman of the board of directors of top oil producer Rosneft, the company’s press service reported.
"Following the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 22, 2017, Andrei Belousov was elected its chairman," according to the statement.
Rosneft is Russia’s largest oil company. The total volume of oil and condensate production in 2016 increased by 3.6% to 210 million tonnes, gas production grew by 7.3%, to 67.1 billion cubic meters.
State-owned Rosneftegaz company is the key shareholder of Rosneft (50% plus one share), while British BP is the second largest shareholder is (19.75% stake). A consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority holds a 19.5% stake.