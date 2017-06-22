Back to Main page
OPEC monitoring committee to gather in Russia in July

Business & Economy
June 22, 16:28 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held on July 24 in Russia’s St. Petersburg, OPEC said on its official website on Thursday.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that the Committee may gather on July 24 in Moscow or St. Petersburg.

Read also

Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal

Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil price
