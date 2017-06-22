OPEC monitoring committee to gather in Russia in July

Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sectionsBusiness & Economy June 22, 16:16
MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held on July 24 in Russia’s St. Petersburg, OPEC said on its official website on Thursday.
Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that the Committee may gather on July 24 in Moscow or St. Petersburg.