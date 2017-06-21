Rosatom to build wind farms abroad after gaining enough experience in Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, which is unfolding wind farm projects in Russia, plans taking them to the international market after accumulating enough experience on the domestic market, First Deputy Director of the corporation, Kirill Komarov told reporters on the sidelines of the Atomexpo 2017 conference.

"Yes, it's true, we plan to develop renewable energy sources in all parts of the world and not only in Russia but we'll start doing it after we accumulate enough expertise here," he said.

A licensing agreement with the Dutch company Lagerwey on the transfer of technologies fot manufacturing component parts of the windfarms makes it possible to use these technologies in Russia and, on top of that, across the whole world.

He feels confident that Rosatom has good chances for getting contracts for construction renewable energy facilities abroad.

"On the whole, we think our chances for working abroad are fair enough because whatever country we come to, we settle firmly there," he said.

At the bidding contests held in 2016 and 2017, Rosatom won bids for construction of wind farms in Russia with the overall output capacity of almost 1,000 megawatts.