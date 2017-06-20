Profit of Russian banks surged 2.8 times to 653 bln rubles ($11 bln) in January - May 2017

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Profit of Russian banks amounted to 653 bln rubles ($11 bln) in January - May 2017. Banks earned 235 bln rubles ($4 bln) in the like period of the last year, the regulator said on Tuesday.

Earlier, during the annual Q&A session Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the profits of Russian banks have already reached 650 bln rubles ($10.94 bln) in 2017. Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Vasily Pozdyshev said that the profits of Russian banks by the end of 2017 would reach around 1 trillion rubles ($16.84 bln).