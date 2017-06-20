Profit of Russian banks surged 2.8 times to 653 bln rubles ($11 bln) in January - May 2017

Lavrov intends to ask Tillerson why US is not targeting al-Nusra militantsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 22:03
US blacklists another 38 Russian individuals and organizations in wake of Ukraine crisisWorld June 20, 21:25
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 20, 20:00
Producer for Konchalovsky's new work about Michelangelo reveals movie's budgetSociety & Culture June 20, 18:42
Moscow slams ECHR ruling against LGBT propaganda ban as foreign meddlingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 18:35
Russian diplomat blasts US military presence in southern Syria as 'illegal'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 18:21
Russian footballer says national team needs neither Ronaldo nor MessiSport June 20, 18:08
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le BourgetWorld June 20, 18:01
Extension of US sanctions to Russian sovereign debt not highly probableBusiness & Economy June 20, 17:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Profit of Russian banks amounted to 653 bln rubles ($11 bln) in January - May 2017. Banks earned 235 bln rubles ($4 bln) in the like period of the last year, the regulator said on Tuesday.
Earlier, during the annual Q&A session Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the profits of Russian banks have already reached 650 bln rubles ($10.94 bln) in 2017. Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Vasily Pozdyshev said that the profits of Russian banks by the end of 2017 would reach around 1 trillion rubles ($16.84 bln).