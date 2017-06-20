Private investments can be used in building icebreakers

NARYAN-MAR, June 20. /TASS/. Options of raising private investments, including foreign ones, are reviewed for construction of 120 MW nuclear-powered Leader icebreakers of a new generation, navigation director of Atomflot company Andrei Smirnov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Leader construction issue is currently at the decision-making stage. Proposals on a public private partnership were made, since nuclear-powered ships were built by the state only before. There is a global practice of operation by certified and licensed private companies. It is quite real under control of the government," Smirnov said.

Icebreakers are planned for building under supervision of Russian registers and all the safety requirements will be met, he added.

"Foreign investments are possible because many developed and developing countries will be consumers of hydrocarbon products we will supply, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and others," Smirnov said.

It is expedient to construct at least three Leader icebreakers requiring about 240 bln rubles ($4 bln) in total, he added.