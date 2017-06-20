Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft looking at opening mission in Iran by 2018

LE BOURGET /France/, June 20. /TASS/. The manufacturer of Russia’s Sukhoi SuperJet (SSj-100) planes, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, is looking at opening an office in Iran, the company’s president, Vladislav Masalov, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are looking at possible opening of an office in Iran jointly with the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). We have agreements with two companies. There is a big demand a big interest in regional planes in that country," he said.

According to Masalov, the office may be opened by 2018. "Probably, we will open the mission earlier [than 2018 - TASS]," he added.

Earlier, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft planned to open a mission in China but, according to the company’s CEO, the sides have decided to postpone the implementation of the framework agreement to analyze the terms and prospects of the project more thoroughly.