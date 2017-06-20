Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosatom plans to complete design engineering of nuclear plant in Hungary by May 2018

Business & Economy
June 20, 19:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to complete the design engineering of the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary by May 2018, first deputy head of Rosatom Kirill Komarov told a press conference at Atomexpo-2017.

Read also

Putin and Orban hail European Commission’s approval of Paks nuclear power plant project

"Finally, we are beginning to work in full. In fact, while the European Commission was conducting a probe we had a forced idle period. But we continued to work on the project documentation. And today we set a goal to continue this work to complete everything related to the design by next May," Komarov said.

The Paks nuclear plant was built in the late 1980s and now accounts for about 40% of Hungary’s electricity consumption.

Russia and Hungary agreed on the construction of new power units at Paks nuclear power plant in January 2014.

Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used in 2014 through 2025.

On November 8, 2016, it became known that the European Commission completed an investigation into the project of construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary, involving Russia. That probe concerned public procurement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
2
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
3
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
4
Russia-US deconfliction channel in Syria is working — Pentagon
5
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
6
Rosneft eying options to participate in new oil and gas projects in Brazil
7
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
TOP STORIES
Реклама