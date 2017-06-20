Rosatom plans to complete design engineering of nuclear plant in Hungary by May 2018

Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 20, 20:00
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to complete the design engineering of the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary by May 2018, first deputy head of Rosatom Kirill Komarov told a press conference at Atomexpo-2017.
"Finally, we are beginning to work in full. In fact, while the European Commission was conducting a probe we had a forced idle period. But we continued to work on the project documentation. And today we set a goal to continue this work to complete everything related to the design by next May," Komarov said.
The Paks nuclear plant was built in the late 1980s and now accounts for about 40% of Hungary’s electricity consumption.
Russia and Hungary agreed on the construction of new power units at Paks nuclear power plant in January 2014.
Russia will extend a 10 bln euro loan to Hungary for the implementation of the project. The overall investments in two new Paks reactors will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The borrowed funds will be used in 2014 through 2025.
On November 8, 2016, it became known that the European Commission completed an investigation into the project of construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary, involving Russia. That probe concerned public procurement.