Rosneft to work out new development strategy

Business & Economy
June 20, 19:45 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Rosneft plans to work out a new development strategy to tackle current market challenges, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil major Igor Sechin said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"We will give required assignments and prepare a new corporate strategy to have an opportunity to tackle challenges we are facing," Sechin said.

Rosneft thoroughly studied messages of the Russian President at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the chief executive said. "Certainly, all the issues related to our response to the market volatility, strengthening of the corporate positions in the light of efficiency improvement and cost reduction and application of advance technologies, such as digital technologies of material flows management and supply chain management in all corporate business, will be considered during the forthcoming meeting of shareholders and subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors," Sechin added.

