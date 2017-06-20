Russia’s Sberbank finds way to fully protect its ATMs from cyberattacks

Russia ready to send tourists into spaceScience & Space June 20, 17:16
SUZDAL, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s largest savings bank Sberbank has fully protected its ATM machines from cyberattacks, Deputy CEO Stanislav Kuznetsov said at an international bank conference on Tuesday.
"We have solved this problem completely," he said.
He added that the last time it was incorrect software configuration that allowed attackers to hack ATMs.
In the last twelve months, it became known about two ways of hacking ATM software for stealing cash.
In late 2016, Stanislav Kuznetsov said that the most popular way to steal money from ATMs among trespassers was the use of a special computer bus. In that case a cash withdrawal command was sent to the ATM operating system.
In spring, Deputy Head of the Central Directorate of Security and Information Security of the Bank of Russia, Artem Sychev mentioned a possibility of using fileless malware to hack ATMs. According to him, the regulator’s center for dealing with cyber-attacks in Russia's financial sector (FinCERT) informed 400 banks (participants in the information exchange) about this malware. NCR, the largest manufacturer of ATMs, has not registered malicious software attacks on the ATMs of its customers.