Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sberbank finds way to fully protect its ATMs from cyberattacks

Business & Economy
June 20, 16:26 UTC+3 SUZDAL
Share
1 pages in this article

SUZDAL, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s largest savings bank Sberbank has fully protected its ATM machines from cyberattacks, Deputy CEO Stanislav Kuznetsov said at an international bank conference on Tuesday.

"We have solved this problem completely," he said.

Read also

Russia suggests introducing global cyber security rules

He added that the last time it was incorrect software configuration that allowed attackers to hack ATMs.

In the last twelve months, it became known about two ways of hacking ATM software for stealing cash.

In late 2016, Stanislav Kuznetsov said that the most popular way to steal money from ATMs among trespassers was the use of a special computer bus. In that case a cash withdrawal command was sent to the ATM operating system.

In spring, Deputy Head of the Central Directorate of Security and Information Security of the Bank of Russia, Artem Sychev mentioned a possibility of using fileless malware to hack ATMs. According to him, the regulator’s center for dealing with cyber-attacks in Russia's financial sector (FinCERT) informed 400 banks (participants in the information exchange) about this malware. NCR, the largest manufacturer of ATMs, has not registered malicious software attacks on the ATMs of its customers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Sberbank
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia considers no counter-demands to US in response to Tillerson's plan
2
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, US
3
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
4
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
5
Russian rescuers launch search for missing American alpinist at Mount Elbrus
6
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
7
Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама