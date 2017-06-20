Prosecutor pressing to sentence Russian real estate tycoon to 8 years behind bars

Nearly 40,000 spectators travel by metro on day of first Moscow Confederations Cup gameSport June 20, 16:15
Prosecutor pressing to sentence Russian real estate tycoon to 8 years behind barsBusiness & Economy June 20, 15:14
Flight tests of Russia’s new carrier rocket may start before 2022Science & Space June 20, 14:57
Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamondBusiness & Economy June 20, 14:35
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged swordRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 14:23
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial productionMilitary & Defense June 20, 13:41
Putin's spokesman to consider ECHR ruling on Russian gay propaganda lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 13:38
Multi-lingual support center available to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup fansSport June 20, 13:32
Developers working on power supply system for ExoMars landing moduleScience & Space June 20, 13:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The public prosecutor has asked to sentence tycoon Sergey Polonsky to eight years in prison in his real estate fraud case, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom of Moscow’s Presnensky District Court.
"I ask the court to find Polonsky guilty under Part 4 of Section 159 of the Russian Criminal Code, sentence him to eight years in a penal colony and impose a fine of 900,000 rubles ($15,000) on him," the prosecutor stated.
Furthermore, he asked to find other defendants in the case - head of Mirax Group’s Financial Department Alexander Paperno and CEO of Avanta LLC Alexey Pronyakin - guilty of adding and abetting fraud and hand the former a five-year jail term, and the latter a three-year suspended sentence.
The former head of Mirax Group is charged with two counts of embezzlement totaling 2.6 billion rubles ($40 million), the amount which he had pilfered from participants in a shared-equity construction scheme for luxury residential condominiums in western Moscow.
According to investigators, other suspects in the fraud case include members of the Mirax Group’s Board of Directors: Alexey Adikayev, Dmitry Lutsenko and Maxim Temnikov. All three are fugitives who remain on an international wanted list.