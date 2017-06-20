Back to Main page
Brent crude oil below $46 per barrel first time since November 2016

Business & Economy
June 20, 14:12 UTC+3
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The price of the futures contract for Brent crude oil with August delivery on London’s ICE fell by more than 2% below $46 per barrel for the first time since November 29, 2016.

Topics
Oil price
