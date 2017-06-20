Rosatom hopes to build up share of N-plants in Russia’s electricity balance to 24 percent

Germany defeats Australia 3-2 at FIFA Confederations Cup group stageSport June 19, 21:23
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The share of electric power produced at Russian nuclear plant’s in the country’s electricity balance will grow to 24% to 25% from the current 18%, Alexei Likhachov, the Director General of the state atomic energy corporation Rosatom told reporters on Monday.
"We’ll be expanding our presence on the (Russian) domestic market of electricity," he said. "I think we’ll build up the output to 24% to 25% in the electricity balance stated in the Paris Agreement (on cutting down the carbon dioxide emissions and on an increase of power generation with the aid of renewable sources of energy - TASS) and made public by our government on many occasions.
Likhachov also said Rosatom would be increasing cross-sectoral competences in the nuclear industry and giving them as many incentives as possible.
At present, Rosatom is working actively in the field of expansion of nuclear medicine, studying the application of nuclear technologies in agriculture and developing renewable energy.
Likhachov also expressed the hope for a faster growth of electricity consumption in Russia in the future.
"Russia doesn’t show any visible growth of power consumption so far," he said. "We’re looking at this year’s indicators of industrial growth with optimism. Maybe the figures for the GDP are not the most desired ones but still they are quite noticeable."
"In one or another, though, we proceed from the current absence of growth of the demand for energy resources," Likhachov said.
He recalled that Rosatom continued construction of N-plants in Russia, envisioning opportunities for replacement of power-generating units there in the future with more advanced solutions in terms of technology and operation safety likewise.