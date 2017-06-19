Russian plant in India can produce up to 35 helicopters annually

LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. A Russian-Indian joint venture for production of Ka-226T light helicopters in India can produce up to 35 helicopters per year, press service of Russian Helicopters holding told reporters on Monday.

"The operations plan of the joint venture provides for production of up to 35 Ka-226T helicopters with an option to scale up production output. The enterprise will perform final assembly and repair of helicopters and will also act as an integrator for Indian suppliers’ chain," Russian Helicopters said.

It was reported earlier Hindustan Aeronautic Limited of India, Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport incorporated a joint venture for production of Ka-226T helicopters.

Ka-226T is a lightweight multirole helicopter with the takeoff weight of 3.4 tonnes. It is intended to carry up to 1.5 tonnes of cargo or up to 7 passengers on board to a distance of 600 km.