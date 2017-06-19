Dutch Lagerwey to transfer wind turbine production technologies to Russia's Rosatom

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. OTEK associated with the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Dutch Lagerwey signed a license agreement on wind turbine production technology transfer. A relevant agreement was signed between the parties within the Atomexpo 2017 exhibition framework, TASS reports on Monday.

The document signed creates "a solid basis for development of a new wind energy industry in Russia," Rosatom said.

The agreement confirms commitments of the parties in the field of wind energy in Russia, including compliance with requirements to localization of wind equipment production in Russia in scope over 65%.

"The license agreement between Lagerwey and OTEK is the first milestone in implementation of activities outlined in the letter of intent signed in January 2017," OTEK said.