Dutch Lagerwey to transfer wind turbine production technologies to Russia's Rosatom

Germany defeats Australia 3-2 at FIFA Confederations Cup group stageSport June 19, 21:23
FIFA chief Infantino satisfied with attendance of Confederations Cup games in RussiaSport June 19, 21:00
Pentagon considers US-Russia deconfliction line effectiveWorld June 19, 19:46
Foreign buyers interested in new engine for Russian MC-21 aircraftBusiness & Economy June 19, 17:57
Cancer patient who requested help during Putin’s Q&A transported to MoscowSociety & Culture June 19, 17:54
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of yearsMilitary & Defense June 19, 16:59
Russia's biggest defense contractor reports on sales boost despite sanctionsMilitary & Defense June 19, 16:42
Russia set to become leader in military aircraft market in next decadeMilitary & Defense June 19, 16:39
Russian deputy PM praises security system at Confederations CupSport June 19, 16:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. OTEK associated with the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Dutch Lagerwey signed a license agreement on wind turbine production technology transfer. A relevant agreement was signed between the parties within the Atomexpo 2017 exhibition framework, TASS reports on Monday.
The document signed creates "a solid basis for development of a new wind energy industry in Russia," Rosatom said.
The agreement confirms commitments of the parties in the field of wind energy in Russia, including compliance with requirements to localization of wind equipment production in Russia in scope over 65%.
"The license agreement between Lagerwey and OTEK is the first milestone in implementation of activities outlined in the letter of intent signed in January 2017," OTEK said.