Russian plant intends to produce 20 new civil aircraft by 2020

Business & Economy
June 19, 21:47 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The plant plans to produce from five to ten aircraft per year later on

YEKATERINBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Ural Works of Civil Aviation (UWCA) will produce over 20 Czech L-410 aircraft by 2020 within the production localization framework, chief executive of UWCA Vadim Badekha told TASS on Monday.

Read also

New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market

"We started licensing production of L-410 last year; first airplanes were made in 2016. The order for this year has already been signed for five aircraft; one more order and extra contracts are expected. The package of orders by 2020 has already been established as a firm one; we plan to produce over 20 aircraft in total by 2020," the top manager said.

The plant plans to produce from five to ten aircraft per year later on.

"We focus on civil air carriage. All our orders are civil to date. The demand for this aircraft is fairly obvious: several thousand such aircraft were engaged in carriage to hard-to-reach areas in the USSR and this demand has not disappeared to date," Badekha said.

L-410 19-seat passenger aircraft is one of the most common passenger jets for local airlines. Its regular operations started in 1971.

Topics
Aviation
