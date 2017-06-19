Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Agreements worth $4.4 bln signed at China-Russia EXPO

Business & Economy
June 19, 21:07 UTC+3 HARBIN
Share
1 pages in this article

HARBIN, June 19. /TASS/. The participants of the 4th China-Russia EXPO and the 23rd Harbin Trade Fair have signed more than 100 agreements of intent worth a total of around $4.4 bln, the organizing committee reported Monday.

Read also

Putin hails Russian-Chinese ties at meeting with Xi Jinping

The fair attracted businessmen from 74 countries and regions of the world, with 1,249 companies from 42 countries and regions of the world presenting their own stands, the report said.

The 4th China-Russia EXPO was held in Harbin from June 15 to 19. Around 75 Russian companies and delegations from several dozens of Russian regions participated in the fair.

In 2016, China-Russia EXPO took place in Russia’s Yekaterinburg. Over 2,300 Chinese businessmen from 16 provinces attended the event, and 28 agreements worth 53 bln rubles were signed during the forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Pentagon considers US-Russia deconfliction line effective
3
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
4
Russia's biggest defense contractor reports on sales boost despite sanctions
5
Putin says he changed his views on Russian-European relations due to Helmut Kohl
6
Fitch upgrades Russia’s 2017 GDP growth outlook
7
Russia wins contest for providing deck helicopters Ka-52K for Egypt
TOP STORIES
Реклама