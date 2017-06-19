Agreements worth $4.4 bln signed at China-Russia EXPO

HARBIN, June 19. /TASS/. The participants of the 4th China-Russia EXPO and the 23rd Harbin Trade Fair have signed more than 100 agreements of intent worth a total of around $4.4 bln, the organizing committee reported Monday.

The fair attracted businessmen from 74 countries and regions of the world, with 1,249 companies from 42 countries and regions of the world presenting their own stands, the report said.

The 4th China-Russia EXPO was held in Harbin from June 15 to 19. Around 75 Russian companies and delegations from several dozens of Russian regions participated in the fair.

In 2016, China-Russia EXPO took place in Russia’s Yekaterinburg. Over 2,300 Chinese businessmen from 16 provinces attended the event, and 28 agreements worth 53 bln rubles were signed during the forum.