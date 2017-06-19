Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Water transport is most cost-effective for winter supplies in Russia's north, expert says

Business & Economy
June 19, 17:46 UTC+3 NARYAN-MAR
Share
1 pages in this article

NARYAN-MAR, June 19. /TASS/. Water transport is most cost-effective for the winter supplies to north of the Krasnoyarsk territory, Director of the Arkhangelsk transport branch of the Norilsk Nickel Company Alexander Orlov told a conference in Naryan-Mar, devoted to the winter supplies.

Read also

Free shipment: how timber gets to Arctic islands

"In the Krasnoyarsk territory, the most cost-effective way to deliver those cargoes (fuel for electric and heat stations, as well as food for winter - TASS) is the water transport - along the Yenisei and Angara Rivers during the navigation and during the short periods of spring high-water seasons for Yenisei’s other confluents," he said, adding the share of the Yenisei Shipping Company in the winter supplies is about 90%. In 2016, the company delivered 78,000 tonnes of liquid fuel and more than 147,000 tonnes of coal. The Yenisei Shipping Company with own fleet of more than 600 vessels is a transport company of the Norilsk Nickel Company.

"The shipping company every year takes part in open competitions for state orders to serve the winter supplies in the Krasnoyarsk territory," he continued.

The winter supply is an annual complex of state-organized supplies of most vital goods (first of all food and fuel) to the Extreme North of Siberia, the Far East and Russia’s European part. The supplies are transported by air, sea and river vessels, and by roads depending on a region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Foreign buyers interested in new engine for Russian MC-21 aircraft
3
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
4
Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiators
5
German top diplomat points to major hurdles in forming united 'sanctions' stance with US
6
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Kremlin comments on Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegration
TOP STORIES
Реклама