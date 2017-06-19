Water transport is most cost-effective for winter supplies in Russia's north, expert says

NARYAN-MAR, June 19. /TASS/. Water transport is most cost-effective for the winter supplies to north of the Krasnoyarsk territory, Director of the Arkhangelsk transport branch of the Norilsk Nickel Company Alexander Orlov told a conference in Naryan-Mar, devoted to the winter supplies.

"In the Krasnoyarsk territory, the most cost-effective way to deliver those cargoes (fuel for electric and heat stations, as well as food for winter - TASS) is the water transport - along the Yenisei and Angara Rivers during the navigation and during the short periods of spring high-water seasons for Yenisei’s other confluents," he said, adding the share of the Yenisei Shipping Company in the winter supplies is about 90%. In 2016, the company delivered 78,000 tonnes of liquid fuel and more than 147,000 tonnes of coal. The Yenisei Shipping Company with own fleet of more than 600 vessels is a transport company of the Norilsk Nickel Company.

"The shipping company every year takes part in open competitions for state orders to serve the winter supplies in the Krasnoyarsk territory," he continued.

The winter supply is an annual complex of state-organized supplies of most vital goods (first of all food and fuel) to the Extreme North of Siberia, the Far East and Russia’s European part. The supplies are transported by air, sea and river vessels, and by roads depending on a region.