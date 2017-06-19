Russia in talks with Slovenia on delivery of 12 SSJ-100 jets

LE BOURGET /France/, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft company (SCA) and Slovenia’s Adria airline are discussing a deal on delivery of 12 SSJ-100 aircraft, SCA’s president Vladislav Masalov said in an interview with TASS.

Russia’s State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is expected to finance the transaction.

"As part of the Le Bourget air show, we are supposed to meet with the Slovenian company Adria to discuss a transaction which is conducted by GTLK. The company is considering the purchase of 12 SSJ-100 aircraft. This is not the first session of talks either, the managements of the SCA and SJI (Superjet International - TASS) have been engaged in this project for about six months," Masalov said.

Also in the framework of the air show, SCA is going to hold talks the UK’s regional company FlyB, Ireland’s CityJet and with Royal Air Morocco.

"We are expecting negotiations with FlyB, a British regional carrier, which repeatedly applied for the purchase of regional aircraft, and a meeting with CityJet on the current state of affairs, in particular we will discuss a possibility to adjust the delivery schedule for the company. We also plan a meeting with Royal Air Morocco, which has not selected a supplier for the regional segment yet," he said.

State Transport Leasing Company is wholly owned by the state. Its principal activities are the leasing of air transport, sea and river vessels, railway vehicles, trucks and special equipment as well as energy-efficient urban passenger transport, including gas and electricity propelled vehicles.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin engine regional jet. The airliner was designed and spearheaded by Sukhoi, a division of the Russian civil aerospace company (UAC). Its maiden flight was conducted on 19 May 2008. Commercial passenger flights began in 2011. The flight range of the basic version is 4,400 km, capacity - 98 passengers.