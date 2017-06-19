Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft hopes to certify SSJ-100 jet for flights to China in 2018

Russian deputy PM highlights Sochi’s top-notch preparation for Confederations CupSport June 19, 15:27
LE BOURGET, June 19. /TASS/. The Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) expects to receive an authorization for SSJ-100 passenger jet flights in 2018, SCAC President Vladislav Masalov told TASS in an interview on Monday.
Engine certification matters should be agreed to date, the president said (Russian-French SaM-146 engines are installed on jets).
"Certification is in progress. No issues have arisen concerning validation of the type certificate for the aircraft; there is a need to agree upon engine certification terms because it is the French one originally," Masalov said. "I hope all the issues related to required action upon aircraft deliveries to China will be settled by 2018 year-end and we will be able to supply airplanes," he added.
SSJ-100 (Sukhoi Superjet-100) passenger jet made its maiden flight in May 2008 and the first serially produced aircraft was commissioned in 2011.
The company may supply 10 SSJ-100 aircraft to various Chinese carriers, he said.
"As far as I know, in the next two weeks we are going to have a meeting with several regional airlines from various provinces of China," he said, adding that it concerned deliveries of up to 10 aircraft.